Kings Bowl Franklin Is Packed With Events This June

Summer is here, and Kings Bowl is kicking off the season in style with can’t-miss celebrations for Dad, the World Tournament festivities and the star of Pride Month: the vibrant Love Wins Lemonade cocktail. Visit Kings Bowl at 1910 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. More Local Living News

Pride Month

This June, Kings is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride with something colorful, refreshing and purpose-driven: the Love Wins Lavender Lemonade ($15). Made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lavender simple syrup and lemonade, the limited-time cocktail delivers bright summer vibes while giving back to the community.

For each cocktail sold, Kings will donate $2 to The Trevor Project in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, turning every sip into a donation that helps create a safer, more supportive future for at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

World Tournament

From June 11 – July 19, Kings is turning up the energy and becoming the ultimate match-day destination, where soccer fans can catch every goal, upset and high-pressure moment without missing a beat. Guests repping their nation’s team earn a free hour of bowling (one per goal, one per guest), plus a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the tournament, including a Bud Light sponsored soccer experience.

Enjoy game-day favorites like $10 BBQ pork nachos and a $10 All-American bundle featuring two hot dogs and a pint of Bud Light. Then raise a glass with standout drink specials, from the refreshing NUTRL Blueberry Fishbowl Cocktail to $25 Michelob Ultra buckets.

Father’s Day

On June 21, skip the backyard BBQs and celebrate Dad with some nostalgic fun at Kings. With a special lineup of crave-worthy Double Smash Burger & Beer Specials ($20) and fun “Dad’s Day” challenges, it’s the perfect way to show Dad a great time.

Strike Challenge: If Dad rolls a strike on his very first throw, he’ll score a Free Bowling Voucher.

Putt for Dough: Sink a putt on the first try and win a Free Pizza.