Kindergarten Registration for 2023-24 School Year Begins March 6

The kindergarten registration window is fast approaching for the Class of 2036.

Families will be able to register their children for kindergarten beginning March 6, and registration will take place entirely online. Those with a student currently in the district will be able to register their child by logging into their Skyward account and selecting the WCS New Student Enrollment Link. Families who do not have a current WCS student can request a Skyward account by following the New Student Online Enrollment instructions on the WCS website. The district encourages families to register their children by March 10 to ensure adequate time for scheduling.

Each elementary school will host an evening event for families who need help with the online platform. At the event, parents will have the opportunity to come in and register their child for kindergarten with the assistance of school staff. Contact your zoned school for the date and time of the event.

To attend kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year, students must be five years old on or before August 15, 2023. The following documents are needed to register a student at WCS:

Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone and with an approved out of school zone request from the Planning and Zoning Department)

Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for the month prior to enrolling

Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)

Tennessee certificate of immunization or valid exemptions

Birth certificate

Physical examination

Please contact your zoned elementary school directly with questions about registration.

