Kim Steinle Named Nolensville Elementary Principal

Nolensville Elementary Assistant Principal Kim Steinle has been promoted to principal of the school. She will replace Amanda Fuller who was recently named principal of a new school in the Triune area that will open with the 2023-24 school year.

“For the past several years, Ms. Steinle and Ms. Fuller have been working hand-in-hand to lift Nolensville Elementary to new heights,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “I know that Kim will continue developing that success in the school building and in the Nolensville community.”

Steinle has been the assistant principal at NES for the past four years and at College Grove Elementary for three and a half years prior to that time.

“Nolensville students, staff and parents have become very special to me over the last four years,” said Steinle. “I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead NES in continuing the work we have been doing as a school community.”

Steinle began her teaching career in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools where she taught in elementary and middle schools for a combined six years. She taught at Sunset Elementary for eight years where she taught first, second and third grades during that time. She earned her Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies and her Master’s in Education, both from Austin Peay State University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.