Kidz Bop Live Heads to FirstBank Amphitheater

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, and Live Nation announce brand-new KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour.

The ultimate pop concert for kids is back for 2025, kicking off on June 14 in Stamford, CT before hitting 60+ more cities, and will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Sunday, June 29th.

For all tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com.

Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets starting February 11 at 10 AM local time through February 13 at 10 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program. For full presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive post-show Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with the KIDZ BOP Kids, dance party and Q&A with the KIDZ BOP kids before the show & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email