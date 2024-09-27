Kidsville Family Festival at Centennial Park Postponed Due to Weather

Centennial Park Conservancy has decided to postpone its Kidsville Family Festival that was to take place on Saturday, September 28. The festival will now take in October.

A statement was released: “Due to hazardous weather conditions, the Kidsville Family Festival on Saturday, September 28, has been RESCHEDULED to Sunday, October 27. The decision to postpone this outdoor event was made for the safety and comfort of our guests, performers, vendors, and staff while also wanting to protect the grounds in Centennial Park.”

This annual free event for the whole family will resume in the Bandshell area of Centennial Park on Sunday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

