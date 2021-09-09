Kids Back in School? It’s YOU Time! Refresh with JUVÉDERM®

What’s that sound? Ah yes, the collective sigh that follows a very long summer…or a very long 18 months if your child was virtually schooled last year. As the kids return to school, you may find yourself suddenly in unfamiliar territory with a little extra time, space to breathe and an opportunity to take care of yourself. If time and the stress of the world around you have taken their toll on your youthful face, reclaim it with JUVÉDERM®.

What is JUVÉDERM®?

JUVÉDERM® is a brand of dermal filler that is injected by a specially trained and licensed professional, such as Dr. Cathleen Coyne. It is often used to reduce some common signs of aging in the face. JUVÉDERM® has a gel-like consistency and consists of hyaluronic acid (HA,) a naturally occurring substance in your body.

The natural production of HA slows with age. This can cause the appearance of less full lips, smile lines and wrinkles, less elasticity and less plump volume in your cheeks. JUVÉDERM® can temporarily reduce these symptoms and provide a refreshed, more youthful appearance.

What’s the Process?

FDA-approved JUVÉDERM® is injected with small needles into the targeted areas and massaged in by Dr. Coyne to ensure a smooth, even appearance. Results are often noticeable immediately and can last for three months to two years. Because the injected gel is a naturally occurring substance, there are minimal risks and side effects when this minor procedure is done by a certified practitioner.

Preparing for the Procedure

This non-surgical procedure requires little preparation. However, you may be advised to stop drinking alcohol, taking blood thinners (including aspirin) and stop smoking for a few days to minimize bruising or bleeding. The procedure usually takes 15-60 minutes, depending on the area(s) treated. This means you can have the procedure quickly done and still be home for the bus to drop off or jump in the after-school pick up line without missing a beat!

Recovery or Downtime

One of the best parts about JUVÉDERM®, aside from the almost immediate results, is the recovery or downtime…there is none! You may need to avoid sun exposure, wearing makeup or strenuous activity for a day or two. But there is no general anesthesia, so there is no limitation to driving or participating in your own life right away.

Minor side effects that may occur (but should resolve in two weeks or less) include:

Swelling

Bruising

Redness

Tenderness

Itching

Mild pain

Bumps or lumps

