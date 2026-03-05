Home Events Kids Arts Festival Scheduled In Franklin For March 21

Kids Arts Festival Scheduled In Franklin For March 21

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

The City of Franklin will host the annual Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. The event will feature interactive art stations, live stage performances, and art exhibits throughout the day.

K–12 students are invited to submit their own original artwork for the festival’s juried art exhibit. Applications, along with photos of submitted work, must be submitted by Monday, March 9.

More Local Living

Families and community members are invited to attend and celebrate young artists! For more information, visit here

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×