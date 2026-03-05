Kids Arts Festival Scheduled In Franklin For March 21

The City of Franklin will host the annual Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. The event will feature interactive art stations, live stage performances, and art exhibits throughout the day.

K–12 students are invited to submit their own original artwork for the festival’s juried art exhibit. Applications, along with photos of submitted work, must be submitted by Monday, March 9.

More Local Living

Families and community members are invited to attend and celebrate young artists! For more information, visit here

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email