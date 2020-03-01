Parents who want to protect their children when calling a taxi from Nashville International Airport (BNA) now have a safer, more convenient solution with the Kidmoto app, a car transportation service that provides pre-arranged transportation rides with child car seat services for families. Kidmoto recently launched service from BNA and Boston Logan International Airport. To see all the cities Kidmot serves, click here.

“Parents fear traveling with young children because it’s terrifying to travel in a car with no car seats, unsecured car seats or the wrong car seats. Plus, it’s inconvenient to travel with multiple car seats. Taxis and car services do not provide securely harnessed and installed car seats for children. The Kidmoto app connects parents to a network of professionally trained drivers who provide secured child car seats for safe airport and cruise car transportation,” said Nelson Nigel, founder of Kidmoto which should not be confused with a ride-share service or an “on demand” service.

“Travelling with children can be a nightmare. Kids can be tired, cranky, and irritable. The last thing parents need is to worry about traveling with a 25-pound car seat – or wondering if the taxi driver has car seats that are the right size for their child, or children,” he said. “Kidmoto removes the stress parents feel when traveling with children by providing airport car transportation with installed child car seats.”

Kidmoto uses Federally approved car seats and trains all their drivers on the proper use and installation.

“When I first started as a yellow taxi driver in New York City in 2008-2009, I didn’t know the different car seat options, like front-facing, rear-facing, or booster seats,” Nigel said. “Now I’m an expert and trained all our drivers so they know which seat to use so children are safe and secure. We are a kid-friendly service.”

All car seats comply with state and city laws.

“Your children need to be safe when traveling to and from the airports. Car seats are important for their maximum safety. Parents generally do not travel with small children because of the inconvenience of traveling with car seats and others worry about getting transportation. Many parents can now travel into or out of Tampa. with their small children because they now have an option for safe and convenient family travel with Kidmoto,” said Nigel.

In addition, Kidmoto is a reservation-based service. Parents schedule their rides in advance to make sure they have a car at the airport to transport them and their kids.

Kidmoto provides transportation in 3 different vehicle classes- sedans, minivans, and large SUVs. These vehicles can be equipped with 1 to 4 car seats. Kidmoto encourages parents to keep children rear-facing as long as possible because it’s the best way to keep them safe. Kidmoto car seats are designed to keep a child rear-facing seat until 45 pounds.

Kidmoto’s driver recruitment process promotes a safe environment for both the driver and the passengers. Drivers undergo rigorous employment screening which includes local and national criminal, terrorist, and sex offender registry searches.

For information or to book a ride, visit kidmoto.taxi or download the Kidmoto app.