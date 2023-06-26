Kiddie Academy of Spring Hill Breaks Ground This Week

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care will break ground on the Kiddie Academy of Spring Hill at 139 Kedron Parkway on Tuesday, June 27 at noon.

The 10,000-square-foot Kiddie Academy of Spring Hill, which is scheduled to open in winter 2023, is veteran- and women-owned and operated by Michelle Schroeder, Wesley Schroeder, Sheila Freck and Scott Freck. The facility will be equipped with 12 classrooms, security features including cameras, privacy fencing in play areas, security doors, PIN Code entry and more. The Academy will be licensed to serve 178 children and expects to bring 26 or more jobs to the community.

“We are so thrilled that we will soon open and provide our unique services to children in the Spring Hill community,” said Schroeder. “This is a really exciting time for us, and we look forward to introducing our well-trained, caring and attentive staff to local area parents and their children. It is our mission to assist every child to develop a love for learning and build the confidence and self-esteem they need to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy’s proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company’s philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 33 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.