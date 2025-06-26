Kiddie Academy of Nolensville Breaks Ground

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized brand of comprehensive educational child care programs, announces the groundbreaking of a new franchise location at 6010 Hillside Center Circle in Nolensville. Kiddie Academy of Nolensville, which held its groundbreaking celebration on June 20, is owned and operated by Kimberly Smith, Ph. D., and Sedrick Spencer.

“Sedrick and I have been friends for over a decade, brought together by a shared passion for supporting our community,” said Smith. “With my 30 years of experience in early childhood education and Sedrick’s strong background in community relations, we’ve combined our strengths to create something truly meaningful. Kiddie Academy of Nolensville will be more than just a childcare center — it will be a nurturing environment where children can thrive socially, academically and emotionally.”

The 10,000 square-foot location will be equipped with 12 classrooms and will feature a large playground divided into three age-appropriate play spaces, a soccer field and Versa basketball court, and security cameras throughout the interior and exterior of the building. Kiddie Academy of Nolensville will serve 170 children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. The new Academy expects to bring 25 jobs to the area.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com.

