Kid Rock Adds Second Show in Nashville

Earlier this week, Kid Rock announced a four city arena tour with a stop in Nashville. Now, due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Saturday, July 8th.

The limited date tour titled “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” first show will take place on Saturday, July 1st at Bridgestone Arena.

Special guests for the limited tour include Chris Janson, Marcus King, Travis Tritt, and Grand Funk Railroad.

Presale begins on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 am with code KIDROCK23. Public sale begins on Friday, March 10th at 10 am for both shows.

Find tickets here.

MORE BRIDGESTONE ARENA NEWS