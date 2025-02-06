KFC Teams Up with Mike’s Hot Honey

KFC ® is bringing the heat – and the sweet – to its menu like never before with a new menu item available for a limited time only. The home of world-famous Original Recipe® fried chicken has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey®, America’s favorite hot honey brand, to create a mouthwatering, unforgettable new take on KFC’s famous finger lickin’ good® chicken.

Starting Feb. 9, just in time for the big game, savor the irresistible combination of KFC’s world-famous chicken paired with the bold, sweet-and-spicy flavor of Mike’s Hot Honey – available on DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub one day before the limited time offer is widely available at KFC restaurants nationwide and via KFC’s app. Whether you’re getting hungry at halftime, looking for a last-minute party contribution or craving a bite after seeing our pre-game commercial, KFC’s got you for the big game.

KFC with Mike’s Hot Honey drops at restaurants, on KFC.com or on the KFC app starting Monday, Feb. 10 with two crave-worthy $7 box meal deals:

Three-Piece Original Recipe® Tenders* : Perfectly juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders elevated with the swicy drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, plus choice of individual side and a buttery biscuit.

: Perfectly juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders elevated with the swicy drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, plus choice of individual side and a buttery biscuit. Two-Piece Fried Chicken**: Dig into two pieces of our world-famous juicy fried chicken, coated in your choice of Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™ goodness, and drizzled with fan-favorite Mike’s Hot Honey, plus choice of individual side and a buttery biscuit.

KFC’s $25 Fan Favorite’s Box*** packs a punch with crowd-pleasing favorites, offering something for everyone: four pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone drizzled in Mike’s Hot Honey, a 12-piece of KFC’s 100 percent white meat nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, four buttery biscuits and your choice of four sauces (including Mike’s Hot Honey as an option).

While supplies last, fans can try a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey on all of KFC’s nuggets, tenders, sandwiches and more to make your KFC classics finger lickin’ good-er.

Looking for a low-key Valentine’s Day celebration idea for your hot honey? Skip the chocolates and lines by bringing the heat with KFC and Mike’s Hot Honey! Starting Feb. 14 through Feb. 20, enjoy $0 DELIVERY on any orders placed on kfc.com or the KFC app.****

Order KFC with Mike’s Hot Honey starting Feb. 9 on major delivery platforms and starting Feb. 10 on KFC.com or the KFC app for delivery or Quick Pick-Up, skipping the line and grabbing your order on KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.

Source: Restaurant News

