KFC’s New Nuggets: Saucier Than Ever!

KFC is getting saucy and taking its finger lickin’ good chicken nuggets to a whole new level with NEW Saucy Nuggets, with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting April 1, 2024! The news comes one year after KFC introduced its 100% white meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets, which quickly became a crowd-pleaser.

For just $5.99,* you can get 10 of KFC’s new Saucy Nuggets, dripping in one of FIVE delicious sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan favorites that have inspired petitions advocating for their return:

NEW Honey Sriracha : A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.

: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you. NEW Korean BBQ : A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor. NEW Sticky Chicky Sweet ‘n Sour Sauce : A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you’re going to love this.

: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you’re going to love this. RETURNING Nashville Hot : Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for “Nashville Hot” increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC’s biggest launches).

: Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance – it brings the heat for fans of spice. In 2016, KFC was the first quick-service restaurant to offer Nashville Hot coast to coast, with Google searches for “Nashville Hot” increasing four times after the KFC Nashville Hot Chicken launch (one of KFC’s biggest launches). RETURNING Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning. It’s tangy with a flavorful punch. If you’re a fan of mustard and BBQ, this one’s for you.

To make things even saucier, KFC customers can get a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when they spend $10 or more on a KFC.com or KFC app purchase.**

Source: Restaurant News

