KFC Reclaims Sundays with Weekly Digital Deals Designed for Comfort

Kentucky Fried Chicken is reimagining Sunday dining with the nationwide expansion of “Sundays by KFC,” a weekly digital deals program that addresses the growing phenomenon of “Sunday Scaries” and end-of-weekend stress. Launching January 2026, the initiative offers rotating app-based promotions designed to make Sunday evenings a comfort-focused ritual rather than a source of pre-Monday anxiety.

Weekly Digital Offers Designed for Real-Life Sunday Scenarios

The “Sundays by KFC” program features exclusive app-based deals that rotate weekly, with offerings spanning individual meals to family-sized portions suitable for football watch parties and Sunday gatherings. The digital-first approach provides convenience for customers winding down their weekends at home while delivering significant value on KFC’s core menu items.

Upcoming “Sundays by KFC” January and February 2026 deals include:

January 18: $5 off a 6-Piece Taste of KFC Deal

January 25: $15 12-Piece Chicken Bucket

February 1: $30 8-Piece Chicken + 8 Tenders Feast

February 8: 20 Wings for $20 with 4 dip cups and choice of Hot & Spicy or Honey BBQ (available starting February 2, HBBQ subject to local store availability, approximately 20% savings compared to purchasing items individually)

Digital-Exclusive Access Through KFC App and Website

All “Sundays by KFC” offers are available exclusively through digital ordering channels, requiring customers to access deals via the KFC mobile app or the KFC website at https://www.kfc.com.

Source: KFC

