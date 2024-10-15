KFC Introducing NEW Original Recipe Tenders and Zesty Comeback Sauce

Oct. 14, 2024: The chicken wars began five years ago with the chicken sandwich, but that’s old news. Today, the chicken tenders battle begins as KFC introduces new Original Recipe® Tenders – a tender so juicy, so crispy and so packed with flavor. KFC’s new Original Recipe Tenders are not like other chicken tenders – they are double hand-breaded, using KFC’s legendary secret blend of 11 herbs and spices and fried to golden perfection.

At an incredible value, for just $5 customers can get an Original Recipe Tenders Box with three KFC Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and two of KFC’s signature sauces:

NEW Comeback Sauce: A creamy, zesty, craveable sauce that pairs perfectly with our world-famous Original Recipe fried chicken. So delicious you will want to come back for more!

Sticky Chicky: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili. If you love the taste of sweet and sour, you’re going to love this.

KFC® Sauce: A smoky blend of tangy and sweet flavors, offering the perfect complement to your fried chicken favorites.

A bold tender deserves a bold introduction. To stake its claim in the tenders game, KFC released a new ad campaign with an over-the-top, satirical take on the ongoing “battles” in the fast-food industry – from chicken sandwiches, to sauces, to value and now to tenders. Competitors better suit up.

Why choose “Louisiana herbs and seasonings” when you can get the iconic KFC Original (secret) Recipe of 11 herbs and spices (one of the most protected trade secrets in the world)? Why settle for one signature sauce, when you can pick from three (and get two of them in your $5 Tenders Box)? You can get your KFC Original Recipe Tenders on Sunday, too.

KFC is also taking the battle right to the doorsteps of the competition by surprising and delighting lucky onlookers with free Original Recipe Tenders on Thursday, Oct. 17 in carefully selected cities (wink, wink): Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Atlanta (while supplies last).

No meal is complete without something sweet: introducing new Cherry Pie Poppers – warm cherry pie filling wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust – and Cranberry Lemonade, the perfect fruity and tart drink to refresh the taste buds while enjoying new KFC Original Recipe Tenders.**

KFC is also offering more new deals featuring the victorious new Original Recipe Tenders.

Tenders + Nuggets Family Meal Deal for $24.99: Available exclusively on KFC.com and on the KFC app***

13 Days of Daily Deals from Saturday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 31: The thirteen days of deals will give KFC Rewards members an exclusive opportunity to get scary-good deals on KFC favorites in the leadup to Halloween, including the new Original Recipe® Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and more. Sign up for KFC Rewards to get the daily deal drop in the KFC app and earn points to unlock FREE KFC.****

Customers can order the new KFC Original Recipe Tenders in restaurants, on KFC.com or on the KFC app. Order online for delivery or Quick Pick-Up, skipping the line and grabbing your order on KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Offer includes 3 pc tenders, ind. fry, and 2 sauces.

Source: KFC

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email