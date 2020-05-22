



A new Asian-fusion restaurant has opened in Nolensville.

The locally-owned restaurant, called Keriyaki Asian Cuisine, opened at 7180 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

They offer a wide array of asian fusion food varieties such as Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine. You can also find noodles, Kung Pao, General Tso, Teriyaki, Poke Bowls, soups, salads, Sushi, Nigiri, Sashimi, and more. Find the complete menu here.

The restaurant is hosting a grand opening but at this time is only offering take-out. Customers can place their order by calling 615-776-8618. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-3pm and 4:30 pm-9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11am-3pm and 4:30 pm-9:30 pm. Third party delivery options are in the works.



