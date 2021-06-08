Kentucky Man in Jail After Trying to Stab a Bouncer in a Franklin Bar

A Kentucky man remains jailed in Franklin after trying to stab a bouncer.

Officers were summoned to the Tin Roof 2 at 1:10 am, Sunday, after 45-year-old Victor Ortiz tried stabbing a bouncer who had asked him to leave, in the neck. The bouncer was armed with a handgun and ordered Ortiz to drop the knife. Arriving officers found Ortiz, and the knife, in his car in the parking lot and arrested him.

Charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct, Ortiz remains jailed on a $70,000 bond. His first court appearance is today.