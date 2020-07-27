



Kentucky Downs is betting big with the opening of a new 30,000 square-foot historical horse racing (HHR) gaming hall in early September—just in time for its famous live horse racing meet.

The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs will add more than 600 all-new historical horse racing terminals and other amenities that will include a new multi-media Center Bar with an adjacent entertainment stage and a new high-limit betting area. Guests can also join the brand-new Mint Rewards loyalty program that will offer players more benefits, bonuses and recognition, including complimentary food and beverage and tickets to partner events.

The addition of The Mint Gaming Hall is the first of a multi-phase expansion and growth plan that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership. Kentucky Downs was sold in March 2019 to a new partnership headed by prominent horseman and entrepreneur Ron Winchell and well-known gaming and investment-banking executive Marc Falcone. Upon completion of the entire project in early 2021, Kentucky Downs will offer a total of approximately 1,100 HHR games in the 110,000 square-foot facility that will include several new restaurant and dining options and other additional amenities.

“We are looking forward to being bigger and better than ever in September, while remaining focused on current safety protocols for the safety and health of our guests and team,” said Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ senior vice president and general manager. “We are always seeking ways to enhance the guest experience and can’t wait to provide more food and beverage offerings, more live music and more entertainment.”

The multi-phase expansion is expected to add more than 75 new jobs with positions in food and beverage, housekeeping, security, gaming technology and marketing. In 2019, Kentucky Downs provided more than $20 million in state/local taxes, wages and benefits and charitable contributions to local Kentucky and Tennessee communities.

“Our growth continues to solidify Kentucky Downs’ role as an economic engine for the Franklin-Simpson area and beyond as both an attraction and an employer,” Nicholson said. Today, Kentucky Downs conducts its live turf-racing meet in September on the only “European-style” racecourse in America and is currently home to historical horse racing machines, charity bingo and year-round simulcasting events. The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is just 30 minutes north of Nashville on Interstate 65 in Franklin, Kentucky. The facility is a year-round entertainment destination offering exciting historical horse racing gaming action, simulcast and live racing, dining, drinks and more. Kentucky Downs’ September live horse racing meet pays out the highest average-daily purses in North America. The introduction and growth of HHR gaming has allowed Kentucky Downs to be one of the highest generators of purse money for the entire state of Kentucky. Learn more at www.themintgaming.com.



