Kenneth Mangrum Joins Vandy Basketball as Assistant Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington announced the addition of Kenneth Mangrum as an assistant coach on Tuesday. Mangrum comes to Nashville after serving as the associate head coach at New Mexico State in 2023-24.

“Kenneth is a coach who is very talented, a great communicator and someone who does all aspects of the job well,” said Byington. “I know he will be valuable for us and has been very valuable for the programs that he has been a part of in his coaching career.”

A 17-year veteran of collegiate coaching, Mangrum spent the five seasons prior to his New Mexico State stop as a member of the Troy coaching staff. Mangrum served three seasons as an assistant for the Trojans before being promoted to associate head coach. In his final two seasons at Troy, he helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email