Kendra Scott & Dolly Parton Team Up for Holiday Collection

Kendra Scott announces the launch of Change It!, the third collection in the brand’s ongoing collaboration with global icon Dolly Parton. Following the success of Love is Like a Butterfly and I Will Always Love You, this Holiday 2025 collection celebrates Dolly’s message of creativity and self-empowerment through jewelry that transforms—embracing the women who wear it.

Inspired by Dolly Parton’s song “Change It,” written for 9 to 5: The Musical, the collection captures the spirit of reinvention with convertible, mix and match designs that reflect Dolly’s ever-evolving artistry and timeless optimism. True to the partnership’s storytelling roots, each piece embodies motifs that define Dolly woven into Kendra Scott’s signature silhouettes and finished in gold tones and jewel-bright hues.

From delicate butterfly hoops and the signature patented Elisa pendant, Kendra Scott’s best seller, to statement necklaces and tassel lariats, each design invites wearers to “change it” their own way: layering, leaning into personal style while finding their inner Dolly.

“Dolly reminds us that change is not something to fear, it’s something to celebrate,” said Kendra Scott, Founder, Executive Chairwoman & Chief Creative Office. “For our third collection together, we embraced the message behind ‘Change It!’ and hope that when customers wear these pieces, they do so fearlessly and feel empowered to take on whatever life brings their way. This collection was designed to transform right along with you.”

This collection embraces confidence, creativity, and courage, the same values that make Dolly such a powerful inspiration to us all. For Kendra Scott, Dolly Parton represents the ultimate blueprint – a role model in life, work, and giving back. As two visionary women unafraid to do things their own way, Dolly and Kendra continue to use creativity as a force for good, building connection and community through every collaboration.

“If you don’t take the reins it’s gonna stay the same, nothin’ gonna change if you don’t change it. That’s a few lines from a song I wrote called ‘Change It’ and who doesn’t like to change things up? Especially with my new line of jewelry with Kendra Scott. It’s so much fun to have all this beautiful jewelry and to be able to change it, whatever your mood is,” said Dolly Parton.

The Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Change It! collection, a collaboration facilitated by IMG Licensing, will feature eight styles priced from $75 to $650 and will be available online at KendraScott.com and in select Kendra Scott retail stores starting November 12, 2025, at 9:00 AM CT.

