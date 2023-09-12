Keith Urban’s ‘All for the Hall’ to Feature Vince Gill, Hardy, Kelsea Ballerini & More

Keith Urban and Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5, for Urban’s All for the Hall concert, presented by City National Bank. The concert benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum and will include performances by musical directors Urban and Gill, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Jordan Davis, Patty Griffin, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood and other special guests.

This year’s show, themed “The Song Remembers When,” will feature artists performing a song that defines a memorable moment in their life, in addition to one of their own hits. This is Urban’s eighth All for the Hall Nashville concert. Collectively, they have raised $4.3 million in support of the nonprofit museum and its educational programs.

“Getting to curate, create and collaborate on our All for the Hall shows has always been mad fun for me,” said Urban. “There’s so much love and respect for all the work the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does, not only from the artists and the industry, but the audience too. I love that Vince will be there with me again this year – and we have another incredible ‘guest list’ and always some surprises too! LET’S ROLL.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. Central, and can be purchased at LiveNation.com. VIP ticketing packages, which include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities and more, will also be made available.

The evening will also feature a performance of an original song by Nashville area high school students who participated in the museum’s flagship education program, Words & Music, which pairs a professional songwriter with students to help them to learn how to write song lyrics while developing key skills in language arts.

This All for the Hall concert is presented by City National Bank and produced by Live Nation. Contributing sponsors include the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Chris and Maggie Stewart and the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.