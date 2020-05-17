



Keith Urban thanked Vanderbilt healthcare workers with a drive-in concert this past Thursday. Urban performed at the Stardust drive-in movie theatre in Watertown for Vanderbilt University Medical Center workers.

Via Instagram, Urban posted a recap video of the event where he stated at the end of the video, “God Bless the U.S., God Bless the Healthcare Workers, and God Bless the Drive-Ins!”

Urban performed for an hour to 200 healthcare workers, the crowd included 125 cars, reported Music Row Magazine.

Watch the video below.



