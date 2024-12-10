Keith Urban Announces World Tour with a Stop in Nashville

Fans have long considered Keith Urban’s shows one-of-a-kind experiences. A party-like atmosphere of song after great song, an inventive unpredictable show and always world class musicianship. As an entertainer, Urban knows how to connect with his audiences and take them on an unforgettable ride. Concert goers worldwide have raved about his live shows calling him one of the best performers of any genre. “An experience not to be missed.” “Keith Urban lays it down and never disappoints!”

It will have been three years since the 4x GRAMMY Award winner last toured, when his “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR,” fires up on May 22nd in Alabama stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 17th (featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins). Dates will go on sale starting this Friday, December 13th at 10:00AM local time. Information about the “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR” is available at www.keithurban.com with more North American dates to be announced in the coming months.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” said Urban. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

