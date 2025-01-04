Keeping Elderly Safe as Temperatures Drop

Middle Tennessee is welcoming January with some frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting a wintry mix with freezing rain on Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday and then the system will bring snow showers. A dusting is possible along the TN/KY border and Cumberland Plateau.

Although the rain and snow will subside after Monday, NWS reports that highs will barely reach 32 degrees most days next week. With that in mind, its a good time to remind folks that its important to check on your elderly family members and loved ones during a cold snap.

When the weather gets cold, the elderly may develop a reduction in body temperature more easily. An excessive drop in body temperature can lead to hypothermia. This danger isn’t limited to being outside; it can also occur from being exposed to cold temperatures inside as well. With the current frigid temperatures, it’s a great idea to check on your elderly family members, neighbors or friends to make sure they are faring well in the cold

Make sure the elderly are wearing adequate clothing. Wear several layers of not-too-tight clothing. Always wear a hat even inside to keep your body temperature above 95. Consume hot and easily digestible food with high calories such as milk, soup, and noodles. Keep the home warm but well-ventilated. Make sure they are up-to-date on their medications. Check to see if they are being active. Sitting or lying down for long periods of time can make it more difficult to keep a proper body temperature.

If you see someone exhibiting any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately: sleepiness, confusion, cold hands and feet, pale skin, slurred or slow speech, dizziness or shivering, poor control over body movements or slow reactions or

weak pulse.

