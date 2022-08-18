Keep Your Pup Healthy During the Dog Days of Summer

Summer is a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. If you are a pet parent, it is always fun to bring your furry companion along for some outdoor adventures!

Protecting your pet in the dog days of summer is important to the health of your pooch! Learn how to protect your pup from weather, pests, and hot pavement during the dog days of summer.

Weather

High temperatures can lead to high risks for your dog. The most common summer risks for dogs are overheating, sunburn, dehydration, and heat stroke. Each of these ailments can be prevented by providing ample shade and water for your pet. You will likely notice an increase in your dog’s water intake during the summer, be sure that they always have access to clean water.

Dogs can get sunburn too! Your pup might love to sunbathe, so be sure to apply sunscreen to exposed areas like their nose, ears, and bellies to reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer. Use sunscreen specifically formulated for pets, as ingredients in human sunscreen can be toxic to animals.

Know the signs of heat induced illness in your dog. Dehydration symptoms include excessive drooling and dry gums. Other signs of overheating include an increased temperature, heavy panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, and wobbly legs.

If your pet is showing these symptoms, get them to a cool place (do not put them in cold water), give them some water, cover them with a damp towel, and get them to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Pests

While you are out and about with man’s best friend this summer, be mindful that pests are lurking too. Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes are extremely prevalent in our summer months. Keeping your dog up to date on vaccinations, heartworm treatments, and providing flea and tick medications can protect them from diseases that put them at risk!

Always consult your veterinarian for insight on the best practices and health plans for your pet.

Hot Pavement

Be mindful of the time you are walking your pet. Cement and asphalt can heat up in the summer sun and cause burns on your pooch’s paws and increase their entire body’s temperature.

When walking your dog in the summer, watch for abnormal behavior. If your dog is avoiding the pavement or showing discomfort you should check the surface by putting the back of your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog.

Protect their paws by using paw wax and dog shoes. Dog shoes have rubber soles and plenty of cute styles to suit your pet’s personality, but most of all, they protect their pads from painful burns.

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet

Looking to maximize the fun for your dog this summer? Visit Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet for treats, toys, and more to spoil your pet and keep them healthy all summer long!

Three Dog Bakery

1982 Providence Pkwy Ste 102, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

(615) 701-2128