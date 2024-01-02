Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions with Brentwood Place

Brentwood Place offers a variety of facilities and activities that can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to get fit, take up a new hobby, or simply improve your lifestyle, Brentwood Place has something for everyone.

Fitness and Physical Activity

Running

For those aiming to improve their fitness through running, Brentwood Place has options to support this resolution. You can start by getting a new pair of running shoes at Fleet Feet, ensuring comfort and injury prevention. The center encourages establishing a running routine that suits your level and gradually challenging yourself.

Barre Classes

If you prefer structured classes with an instructor, Pure Barre offers a variety of classes. These include Classic, Align, Empower, and Reform, each focusing on different aspects like flexibility, strength, and balance. You can always see if they are running any promotions to help start your fitness journey.

Golf

Golf Galaxy provides an opportunity for those who want a more relaxed form of physical activity or are interested in learning a new skill. They offer equipment, expert advice, and the chance to practice on a simulator or take lessons from a PGA professional.

Jiu-Jitsu

Gracie Barra at Brentwood Place offers Jiu-Jitsu classes for all experience levels. This martial art is a great way to get fit and learn self-defense, and it can be an engaging activity for both adults and children.

Children’s Physical Activity

For kids, My Gym provides a range of classes catering to different age groups, from 6 months to 14 years. These classes include activities like cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, and general fitness, helping children stay active and learn new skills.

Shopping and Self-Care

Self-Care

For self-care resolutions, Rio Body Wax, specializing in waxing and facials, offers personalized care with organic products and the authentic Brazilian technique.

Shopping

If updating your wardrobe is part of your resolutions, J.Crew Factory offers quality, affordable clothing with a range of styles to choose from.

Supporting Local

For coffee enthusiasts and those aiming to support local and sustainable businesses, Crema Coffee, a carbon-neutral, zero-waste coffee roaster and cafe, just opened a new location in Brentwood Place. They focus on quality coffee while supporting local artists and businesses.

Brentwood Place provides an ideal environment for starting the New Year on the right foot. With its variety of fitness centers, shopping options, and self-care facilities, it caters to a wide range of resolutions. Whether you’re looking to improve your physical fitness, take up a new hobby, or update your lifestyle, Brentwood Place offers the resources and environment to help you achieve and maintain your goals throughout the year.