Kedron Road will have a full road closure from Main Street to Old Kedron with provisions for local-only and emergency access between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, for five (5) weeks beginning September 29, 2020.

The purpose of the street closure is for the construction of road improvements required for the Columns on Main residential project.

Access to Erwin Park is permitted from the direction of Old Kedron and Kedron Road intersection