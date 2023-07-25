Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose.

The band announced the release of their first album in 23 years and just dropped a new single “Everything Turns Around.”

In addition, the band announced a 25-city tour with a stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 20th.

Sharing on Instagram, “We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records. A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop – act quick!”

Find tickets here.

Watch the video for “Everything Turns Around” below.