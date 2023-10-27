KC and the Sunshine Band to Bring 50th Anniversary Tour to Nashville

KC and the Sunshine Band head out in 2024 to celebrate it 50th anniversary. The soul-funk band is known for songs like “Give It Up”, “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Please Don’t Go,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes”, “I’m Your Boogie Man” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) and Shake Your Booty.”

The tour will stop at the Ryman Auditorium on March 14,2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 27th. Find tickets here.

KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music. In 2013, KC was honored with two distinct Lifetime Achievement Awards, made several television appearances and earned a new star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame in his home state of Florida, which accompanies his previously awarded national recognition of a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.