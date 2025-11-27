Kathie Lee Gifford Named Grand Marshal of Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 13 at 2 pm.

Sharing on social media, the parade announced Kathie Lee Gifford as this year’s grand marshal. Stating, “Our 2025 Grand Marshal is Kathie Lee Gifford!” The former Today Show host, who had been on the show for over a decade, moved to the area back in 2019.

Previous grand marshals for the parade include Wynonna Judd, Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn, and John Schneider riding in the General Lee.

Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations. You can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make surprise appearances.

Arrive early! The parade begins at 2 pm Central Time, and the only road through the village closes just before 2 pm Central Time and will not reopen until the parade ends.

