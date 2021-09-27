OBITUARY: Katherine Cook Morgan

Katherine Cook Morgan, age 101 of Franklin, TN passed away September 24, 2021. Katherine graduated from Franklin High School in the class of 1939. She worked 15 years at Whites Drug Store on Main Street in Franklin. Member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church.

Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Frazier Morgan; parents, John Clarence and Ida Hughes Cook; brothers, Cleo Cook, David Cook and Clarence Cook; sisters, Mary Lou Campbell, Rose Lee Hay and Gladys Fiveash. She is survived by her loving daughters, Melody (Charles) Roberts and Nancy (Jeff) Morgan Pooler; grandson, Briston (Olga) Morgan Roberts and great granddaughters, Alina, Yeva and Lily.

A graveside service will be 1:00PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation being held two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Katherine and her family wanted to thank Dr Richard Lane and Guardian Hospice for their care.