Kate Spade Opens New Store Design at The Mall at Green Hills

In its 30th year, lifestyle brand kate spade new york rolls out a new store design, bringing a uniquely kate spade experience to customers worldwide. The newly unveiled store concept is inspired by elements of both uptown and downtown New York, the brand’s hometown. This nod to its heritage, and the merging of the two distinct neighborhoods, celebrates the sophistication and creativity that are signature to kate spade, while capturing the essence of New York and sharing it with kate spade communities around the globe.

Wood tones, wallcoverings and gold accents complement the brand’s signature color palette of green, black and cream, with touches of pink, red and yellow sprinkled throughout. A residential feel is layered in through eclectic decor, rich fabrics, unusual textures and monumental artwork, giving both a sense of comfort and charm that resembles a New York City apartment. On the facade, a variegated stripe of various marbles in white, gray and green rhythmically wrap the stores, creating an inviting entry point that stands out from neighbors. Each interior reflects the concept of an arcade, a classical architectural element made modern that repeats throughout the space, housing the brand’s lifestyle categories for customers to explore.

“Welcoming with warmth is a core value at kate spade. When customers walk into the store, we want them to feel that they are walking into a uniquely kate spade world. One that is both colorful and conceptual, clever, and crafted, curated and rooted in the culture of the community that surrounds it,” said Liz Fraser, CEO and Brand President at kate spade new york. “Designed to evoke the feeling of a great escape, the newly designed retail locations offer both comfort and possibility, inviting customers to feel instantly transported, while still feeling right at home.”

The new store design will be unveiled at The Mall at Green Hills on September 8, 2023. The store offers multiple product categories, including kate spade new york handbags, accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewelry, watches, sunglasses and fragrance, creating a memorable shopping experience with a wide range of products designed for the kate spade customer – from everyday luxuries to special occasion pieces.

As the brand continues to expand globally, the new store further emphasizes kate spade new york’s commitment to its community of brand fans in Tennesee, where it now operates 3 store locations, including: The Mall at Green Hills, Sevierville-Tanger Outlets and the Opry Mills Outlets.

Kate Spade is located at The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville, TN 37215. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10:00am – 8:00pm, and Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm.