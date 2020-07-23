



Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen will open in Westhaven at 158 Front Street, in the former location of The Perch.

The new restaurant is owned by Texas natives Jacob & Laurie Starkey, according to the its Facebook page.

They are bringing a Texas spin on breakfast classics. The latest update on Facebook states, “Omg! Our sign is up! I could just cry. Lol. I’ve wanted a restaurant where we could love on a community with our good southern cooking since I was 8 years old. Food is love to us. And we’re one step closer. Don’t give up on your dreams ever. They’re waiting on the other end of the struggle!”

A few photos have been posted of bakery items they’ve been testing from breakfast favorites of cinnamon rolls and sausage and cheese kolaches but no menu has been released.

Currently, there’s no open date shared.

For the latest news, visit Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen on Facebook.



