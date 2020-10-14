Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Opens in Westhaven

Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen recently opened in Westhaven at 158 Front Street, in the former location of The Perch.

The new restaurant is owned by Texas natives Jacob & Laurie Starkey, according to its Facebook page.

They announced their first day of service for Tuesday, October 6 via Facebook. Hours posted are Monday – Friday 6:30 am -11:30 am and Saturday, 6:30 am – 2:30 pm, closed on Sunday.

A menu was shared on their Facebook page which shows a selection of omelets, breakfast tacos, waffles, biscuits, and a DIY breakfast sandwich. They also feature baked good items of Texas kolaches, a sweet and savory yeast dough baked goods, scones, cinnamon rolls, and quiche.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.