



Jason Aldean’s sister, Kasi Wicks, shared the news via Instagram with a photo of herself and her husband Chuck Wicks.

“Feeling beyond thankful and blessed. So excited to finally share the news that @chuckwicks and I are HAVING A BABY!! We simply cannot wait to meet this baby BOY!!!”

She continued, “It has been such an emotional journey, but we are so thankful for the IVF process and our amazing Drs. and nurses. We know so many others suffer with fertility issues of their own. Sending prayers and all the positive vibes to anyone going through a difficult time bringing a baby into the world. We know how it feels to want it so bad.”



Chuck also shared the good news via Instagram, “I have a dreamed of this moment for a long time. I’m so excited to share with all of you that @kasirosa and I are HAVING A BABY!!! It has been an emotional roller coaster to say the least. We had to take the IVF route to get it done and we wanted to share our story with all of you of our journey because infertility is a real thing and can effect anyone for many different reasons. We are so thankful for the IVF process and our amazing Drs. and nurses.”

No due date was given for the baby. The couple wed in July 2019 at a resort in Cabo San Lucas. This will be their first child together, Kasi has three children from a previous marriage.



