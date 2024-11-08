Kansha Japanese Expands to Brick-and-Mortar Location in Spring Hill

Kansha Japanese, the beloved local food truck known for its exceptional hibachi, sushi, and poke bowls, announces its expansion to a permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant location in Spring Hill. The new establishment, set to open mid-November, will be located at 4910 Main Street, Suite 108, in the former Tower 31 space.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Kansha Japanese, bringing their celebrated cuisine to a full-service restaurant setting while maintaining their successful food truck operations. The new location will feature their popular food truck menu items alongside an expanded offering, including a full sushi bar with an extensive selection of fresh fish and specialty rolls.

The new restaurant location will create several employment opportunities within the Spring Hill community. Kansha Japanese is currently hiring for multiple positions, including hosts, servers, and kitchen staff, as they prepare for their grand opening.

Interested candidates can submit their resumes to [email protected] or visit the food truck to obtain an application.

The original Kansha Japanese food truck will continue its regular operations until further notice, allowing the brand to serve its loyal customer base while introducing the new dining experience.

