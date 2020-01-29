For the past 25 years, Biologix Center For Optimum Health has helped over ten thousand people from around the world who had previously exhausted conventional and alternative medicine treatments with what was essentially considered incurable, or at least non-responsive chronic illness. Biologix Center specializes in treating Lyme disease, POTS, ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, multiple chemical sensitivity, histamine intolerance, mast cell activation syndrome, mold toxicity, chronic digestive issues, as well as illnesses of unknown origin.

Biologix Center’s founder, Dr. David Jernigan, is a published author and innovator of multiple healthcare technologies. He is also an internationally recognized leader in Biological and Bioregulatory Medicine and the treatment of chronic illness. With the precision testing he has developed, much of the guesswork common in doctoring is eliminated by enabling the doctors to essentially access the software of the body and instantly determine what is wrong and what to do about it, instead of waiting days or weeks for lab tests that are often of minimal value.

The range of new innovations that power this highly-individualized and comprehensive approach often succeed where conventional medicine and pharmaceuticals fail. Dr. Jernigan states:

“There is so much that has gone wrong in most of our patients that our doctors spend one hour every day of the one to three-week all-inclusive programs of care, in order to work through all the systems and issues of the body within their patients, and up to another 4 hours a day are spent on supportive therapies. This is a maximum applied effort to quickly and gently restore a person to optimum health.”

Historically based out of Wichita, Kansas, Biologix Center is transferring its operations to a new location in Franklin, Tennessee, just minutes south of Nashville. The new Nashville location will offer Stem Cell Therapy and Induced Native Phage Therapy (INPT). When asked about the new Nashville location, Dr. Jernigan stated:

“In the last 25 years of treating the toughest cases, I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited about what we can offer through our latest innovations for those living with chronic illness. The new drug-free treatments are proving to be so incredibly effective that they are helping those who have previously never been helped before, by even the most well-known doctors and clinics.”

Biologix Center is currently scheduling patients at the Nashville location, which is set to open on March 16th. The center is also hiring more DCs, MDs, nurses, and support staff. If you are interested in scheduling a treatment program or a free case review with Dr. David Jernigan, please call the Biologix Patient Care Coordinator at (855) 525-5984. If you are interested in working with the Biologix Center, please contact Michelle Pfeifer at mpfeifer@biologixcenter.com.

About Biologix Center

Biologix Center is an internationally recognized clinical facility that uses extremely precise and scientifically advanced alternative treatments and therapies to heal people with, non-responsive chronic illness of all kinds. Biologix seeks to treat the root causes of chronic illness by promoting the functional integrity of the entire human person, thereby restoring the body’s ability to heal itself. For more information, please contact Keeley Dodd, at kdodd@biologixcenter.com , or visit https://biologixcenter.com/.