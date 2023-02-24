Kane Brown to Return as Co-host of CMT Music Awards With Kelsea Ballerini

CBS and CMT together announce multi-platinum entertainer Kane Brown is set to return as co-host of the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, alongside Kelsea Ballerini, for Austin’s first major televised awards airing LIVE from Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Paramount Global’s signature country music tentpole – and country’s only entirely fan-voted award show – premieres on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Brown will also pull double duty as performer, teaming with wife Katelyn Brown for the broadcast world premiere of their multi-week #1 hit single, “Thank God.” The history-making duet has over 210 million streams and cements the Browns as only the second married couple in country music history to earn a #1 on both Billboard and Aircheck charts.