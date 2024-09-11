Kane Brown to Receive Country Champion Award at People’s Choice Awards

Award-winning musician Kane Brown has been chosen to receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards.” The multi-platinum singer-songwriter will be honored for his passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond.

Hosted by Shania Twain, the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards” red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

“Since the beginning of his career, Kane Brown has ensured that his legacy will extend beyond music,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “His dedication to empowering and supporting younger generations is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to honor him with the Country Champion Award.”

Multi-platinum, award-winning, singer-songwriter Brown recently released the follow up to his 11th #1 single on country radio, “Miles On It,” with Marshmello, and is on his 2024 “In The Air” stadium headline tour. Named by Billboard as the “the future of country music,” Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2x-platinum debut album (2016,) where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. He topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles diamond-certified “Heaven,” and 9x platinum “What Ifs”). His album “Experiment” (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all-genre list, becoming the first country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project “Mixtape Vol. 1,” which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for Video of the Year.

Named to the TIME100 list in 2021 as one of the most influential people in the world, Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023-24), and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned 11 chart-topping #1 singles on country radio, headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, and garnered a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. From being named to the TIME100 list (2021) to becoming the first Black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win for ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, The New York Times noted, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.” To date, Brown remains one of only seven other country artists to have received a diamond-certified single by the RIAA.

In 2022, Brown was honored with the Boys & Girls Club’s prestigious Champion of Youth Award in recognition of his commitment to serving young people, an honor that has been bestowed by the organization to outstanding individuals who exemplify a commitment in this area.

Brown will join previously announced 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” honoree Miranda Lambert, who will be presented with the Country Icon Award. Performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available now at Opry.com.

“People’s Choice Country Awards” is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

