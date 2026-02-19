Kane Brown to Open Multi-Story Nashville Bar and Live Music Venue

Kane Brown, whom Billboard previously named “the future of country music,” is partnering with Detroit-based Elia Group to announce the opening of “Kane Brown’s On Broadway.” This new multi-story bar, restaurant and live music venue is set to open its doors this summer. The venue will be located in Nashville’s Lower Broadway district in the historic building that previously housed The Valentine.

“We’ve really taken our time developing the bar. We wanted to make it a place that stands apart from everything else on Lower Broadway. I wanted to build a place that I want to hang out at, my friends want to hang out at and will be an unforgettable experience for anyone who visits. Nights in Nashville are about to hit a little bit different,” says Brown.

Spanning four dynamic levels and 11,400 square feet, “Kane Brown’s On Broadway” captures the full spectrum of the singer’s artistry and the spirit of Broadway. Brown spent many nights at The Valentine in his early career, drawn to its live music and unmistakable energy within its historic walls. Now, the opportunity to collaborate on a venue of his own is a full-circle moment. From spending Saturdays at The Valentine cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs as a patron to now having his name on the building, both Elia Group and Brown knew this partnership would reflect years of deep-rooted ties.

“Our partnership with Kane Brown marks a defining moment for Elia Group and for the city of Nashville,” said Zaid Elia, Founder & CEO of Elia Group. “He is a visionary artist who has continually redefined boundaries while remaining deeply rooted in authenticity—a philosophy that mirrors our own approach to hospitality at the highest level. For Elia Group, this collaboration represents the latest milestone in our longstanding and unwavering commitment to Nashville. It underscores our sustained investment in transformative, iconic properties; in immersive, thoughtfully curated design; and in guest experiences that celebrate the city’s rich heritage while actively shaping its vibrant future. We are honored to partner with an artist of Kane Brown’s stature to bring to life a project that is unmistakably Nashville: bold in vision, warm in spirit and unforgettable in every detail.”

The main floor ignites with energy, anchored by a full-scale live music stage set against exposed brick and steel-and-glass accents. Above it, a mezzanine offers an elevated vantage point with dedicated bar service and prime stage views, ideal for fans and private gatherings alike. The third-floor lounge shifts into a richer, more intimate mood, wrapped in walnut paneling, platinum records, and curated portraits, a space for bottle service, private parties, and unforgettable nights rooted in community. Crowning it all, the rooftop delivers Broadway’s ultimate day-to-night evolution, moving from sunlit brunch and frozen cocktails to a golden-hour celebration and, finally, late-night music, DJs and drinks set against the Nashville skyline.

For Elia Group, the partnership announcement with Kane Brown is the next milestone in its plan to open multiple hospitality venues in Nashville over the next three years. The group’s commitment to Music City also includes ZUZU Nashville, a bold, immersive, upscale Asian-inspired dining experience located on 1st Avenue South. In December 2025, Elia Group also announced its third Nashville concept on 3rd Avenue in the former Layer Cake venue, with an artist partnership to be revealed soon.

The news of “Kane Brown’s On Broadway” marks yet another milestone and banner year for Brown. In 2025, his acclaimed album The High Road, launched an arena tour of the same name, Brown earned his second RIAA Diamond certification with “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina, he guest-starred on 9-1-1: Nashville, and executive-produced the Lifetime film Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch alongside his wife, Katelyn Brown. Most recently, Brown announced his forthcoming track “Woman” out March 13, pre-save the song HERE.

To learn more about “Kane Brown’s On Broadway,” please visit https://kanebrownsonbroadway. com/ and follow @kanebrownsonbroadway for updates.

ABOUT KANE BROWN:

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown “didn’t fit the country music mold. So he made his own.” (The New York Times). Brown recently saw the arrival of his fourth studio album The High Road. Released January 24th, 2025, the album includes Brown’s 12th #1 single at Country radio, the international hit, “Miles On It” with Marshmello.

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified “Heaven,” and “What Ifs”). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for “Video of the Year.” Named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) – and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 13 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston’s historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People’s Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People’s Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

ABOUT ELIA GROUP:

Elia is a bold and imaginative team of investors, developers, designers and big-picture thinkers dedicated to crafting experiences that defy expectations for guests, cities and partners. With over a decade of experience, Elia has transformed underutilized spaces into iconic destinations, blending meticulous design with expert execution. The company’s people-first approach and commitment to detail have garnered accolades and established Elia as a leader in real estate development and hospitality.

