Kamryn Carcich Named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Conference USA announced its Softball All-Academic Team on Friday, which included Kamryn Carcich of Middle Tennessee on the 12-person list.

“I’m happy Kam is getting this recognition, said MTSU Head Coach Jeff Breeden . “She carries a big load and worls hard in the classroom. She is a good academic role model at our university.”

Carcich accumulated a 3.92 GPA while pushing for a degree in Horse and General Science. In 2023, she earned Academic All-District honors.

On the field this season, Carcich holds the second most wins in the league with 13. She was named CUSA Pitcher of the Week on March 4 after picking up her third win of the week.

In her career as a Blue Raider, she holds the single season save record of six and the second most career saves with seven. The Ocean Springs, Miss. native also threw the 13th no-hitter in program history a season ago.

Nominees must have a 3.2 cumulative grade point average and have participated in 75 percent of the teams’ scheduled games. Candidates should be a sophomore class standing, but redshirt freshmen are eligible if they have completed enough credits. The All-Academic Team was voted on by Academic Advisors across CUSA member schools.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email