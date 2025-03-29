Kali’s Donuts & More is Now Open

Nolensville has a new sweet addition. Kali’s Donuts & More is now serving the community at 7186 Nolensville Road, in the former House of Bread spot.

The donut shop quietly opened and offers a drive-thru option. The website states, “At Kali’s Donuts & More, we are passionate about creating the best donuts in town. We believe that every bite should be an experience, and we strive to make sure that our customers are always satisfied. From the ingredients we use to the care we put into each batch, we take pride in every aspect of our business.”

On the menu, you will find a selection of yeast and cake donut varieties, as well as specialty donuts such as apple fritter, cinnamon roll, and cinnamon twist. You can also grab coffee, soda, water, milk, and juice to accompany your donut.

The website’s hours of operation state that they are open seven days a week, 7 am—2 pm.

