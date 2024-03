Kacey Musgraves’s album “Deeper Well” will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024.

In celebration of the new album, Musgraves just announced on social media a pop-up show at The Ryman, where she will play the entire album. The show begins at 8 pm.

Stating, “𝓓𝓮𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓻 𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓵 ~ the album played live in its entirety for the very first time. One night only.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 14th at 10 am. Find tickets here.