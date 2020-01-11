KA Martial Arts Franklin recently opened at 150 Front Street (in the Westhaven community). They will officially celebrate the grand opening of their new location on Saturday, January 11.

The grand opening event takes place from 10am – 1pm with a ribbon cutting with Margaret Martin, 4th Ward Alderman, taking place at 10am.

Classes are currently in session with 100 students enrolled. There are three different levels Tiny Tigers (age 4-6), Juniors (age 7-12), and Teens/Adults (age 13+).

KA Martial Arts focuses their training on six life skills: discipline, belief, communication, respect, self-esteem, and honesty.

About KA Martial Arts Franklin

Songahm Taekwondo is the style of martial arts practiced by KA Martial Arts students. While famous for its wide range of kicks and known as the “Kicking Art”, Taekwondo also emphasizes breaking power, such as splitting wood and bricks using only the bare hands and feet. Training involves a variety of techniques, to include punching, kicking, dodging, jumping, parrying and blocking. Taekwondo also focuses on sparring and learning formal patterns of movements called forms. Songahm Taekwondo is a style specifically developed over 20 years by Eternal Grand Master H.U. Lee to make it accessible to anyone willing to learn and to truly reflect Taekwondo and the strength and beauty of its kicking techniques.

The journey from White Belt to Black Belt (10 belts total) is one of incremental learning and skill development that students of any age any fitness level can embark on.