JW Marriott to Offer Easter Brunch

Join us for Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31, from 10 am – 2 pm at JW Marriott Nashville for a bountiful Sunday brunch buffet.

Lobby-level restaurant Stompin’ Grounds will feature an expansive buffet with a selection of hot and cold items, allowing loved ones to feast to their heart’s content. Menu highlights include appetizers like the truffled egg salad tartines with trout roe and fresh dill, entrees like eggs sardou with creamed baby spinach, artichokes and creole hollandaise, or strawberry shortcake french toast with mascarpone cheese, fresh strawberries and brown sugar crumb.

Brunch guests can also indulge in over-the-top desserts like the easter egg banana cheesecake, chocolate coffee cake, and vanilla bunny cupcakes. Full menu can be found here.

Brunch is available for $75/person and half off for Kids 12 and under. Book at the link here. Note that reservations also include complimentary valet parking for up to 4 hours.