Justin Timberlake Backed Venue to Open in Nashville

The TWELVE THIRTY Club, a three-story experience headlined by food and music, will open at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway. The new multi-faceted venue is described as a “modern take on a classic supper club where dining, entertainment and design collide to make up the show.” Behind the idea is Sam Fox, 12-time James Beard Award Nominee and Founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts and sources say 10x Grammy-awarding winning artist Justin Timberlake is involved as an investor, and will also be involved in curating the music for the establishment.

In late summer 2017, on the eve of the Pilgrimage Festival, an idea was born at a barbeque down in Leiper’s Fork. Fox, along with new and old friends, enjoyed a long night of storytelling, collaboration, and camaraderie. They would take the best elements in hospitality, music, design, and entertainment and bring it to iconic lower Broadway.That same year is the year Justin Timberlake performed at Pilgrimage Festival.

Currently, The TWELVE THIRTY Club is holding a job fair until March 27 daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Here are other details to know about the Twelve Thirty Club.

THE TWELVE THIRTY CLUB is a three-story experience headlined by food and music. The First Level is an elevated Honky Tonk vibe, featuring live music seven nights a week. You can also find a 50-person cocktail lounge, aptly named Honorary Member, where killer cocktails and small shared bites delight. Then, you can visit the 400-seat Supper Club designed to deliver an unforgettable dining and drinking experience where live music performances fill the room with soul, and dinner should last an entire evening.

FOOD + DRINK A different menu will meet you at every level of The Twelve Thirty Club. From playful yet refined bar fare to upscale dining with simplicity and style, expect craveable American Classics with a touch of Southern influence and unexpected whimsy. While the first floor offers cold local beer and inventive cocktails, the champagne and wine program will steal the show in the Supper Club.

THE MUSIC Seven nights a week, music enlivens The Twelve Thirty Club with original performances on the massive Supper Club stage. Undiscovered acts, household names, DJs, or an impromptu jam can happen any night. Their only standard is that the music is unforgettable; and when the music is curated by one of Tennessee’s favorite sons, you never know who might show up.

ARCHITECT DESIGN AVRO|KO New York-based architecture and design company whose designs are characterized by a unique convergence between the ideals of the past and an off-beat, forward-looking sensibility; the perfect match to realize the vision for this multi-level dining, cocktail, and music experience.

