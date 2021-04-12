Justin Timberlake Backed Twelve Thirty Club Opens This Week in Nashville

The Twelve Thirty Club, a three-story experience headlined by food and music, is opening its first floor to the public on April 14th at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway (550 Broadway).

On the website, it describes the first floor as the first act, a place to let loose, share a cocktail, and a place for to-die-for eats.

A menu has been released starting with shareable items of roasted spring onion dip, pork belly dumplings, crispy shrimp, yellowtail sashimi, and truffle fries.

The main courses feature Southern classics like smash burger, egg sandwich on a biscuit, prime rib sandwich, fried chicken sandwich, dry-rub short ribs, and more.

The menu features three desserts: Peanut Butter Goo Goo Cluster with a fudge brownie, meringue, and peanut toffee crumbs; Butter Tart, featuring Nashville hot spiced pecans with caramel sea salt gelato and Strawberry- Rhubarb Hand Pies.

The beverage program includes classics drinks, local beer, punches and an extensive list of wines. Here are just a few of the specialty drinks:

Queen of Hearts – Ana Maria Tequila, Pamplemousse, Grapefruit, Himalayan Salt, Bubbly Wine

Big Irish Diesel – Jameson Irish Whiskey, Guinness Irish Stout, Fresh Lemon, Spearmint, Clover Honey

Beauty School Dropout (Punch) – Western Son Vodka, Strawberry, Lemon, Raspberry, Elderflower, Bubbly Wine

View the menu here.

To be one of the first guests to visit the Twelve Thirty Club, make a reservation here.

Behind the idea of the Twelve Thirty Club is Sam Fox, 12-time James Beard Award Nominee and Founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts and sources say 10x Grammy-award winning artist Justin Timberlake is involved as an investor, and will also be involved in curating the music for the establishment.

For the latest updates, follow The Twelve Thirty Club on Instagram.

