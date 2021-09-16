Justin Timberlake-Backed Twelve Thirty Club Opens Rooftop Bar

The Twelve Thirty Club, a multi-faceted downtown Nashville destination created by restauranteur Sam Fox and backed by Justin Timberlake, recently opened its rooftop bar.

All three levels of the venue will open this month at Fifth and Broadway, 550 Broadway, Nashville. First, the Rooftop Bar – where guests can sip the night away under the stars and enjoy weekend brunch with a killer view of downtown Broadway – opened on Thursday, September 9. Following that, the Supper Club, where dining, entertainment and design collide, will open on Tuesday, September 28.

THE SUPPER CLUB MENU

The menu begins with luxurious starters like Wagyu Steak Tartare and a creative selection of breads like Sweet Cream Cornbread with Pasilla Streusel and “Masters” Pimiento Cheese.

Satisfy your seafood cravings with delights from the over-the-top raw bar taking centerstage in the Supper Club. You can’t go wrong with the Pressed Yellowtail & Avocado sushi with Yuzu Kosho, Crispy Garlic, Toasted Sesame and Chile Honey and a selection of the freshest East and West Coast Oysters on the Half Shell.

The menu pays homage to classic steakhouse dishes with a whimsical twist, like the Magic Iceberg Wedge salad which is perplexingly served as a full head of lettuce with all the fixings encased inside. It also includes an exclusive selection of prime, grass-fed, and bone-in steak cuts, decadent entrees like Whole Lobster Spaghetti with Lemon, Butter, Herbs, and Toasted Garlic Crumble and Crispy Stuffed Chicken with Prosciutto, Scamorza, Kale, and Roasted Tomato Broth, and sides that will steal the show – think Crunchy Thick Hashbrown with Maple Glazed Black Pepper Bacon and a Fried Egg.

NOW HIRING

The Twelve Thirty Club is now hiring over 160 people with lead servers guaranteed $2,000 per week for the first 8 weeks of employment to ensure they make money during training. Hourly kitchen employees will make up to $25/hour. To support continued education for their team, The Twelve Thirty Club will pay for Level 1 Sommelier Certification for all employees hired on for the opening.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the restaurant for a tour and apply in person where they can get hired on the spot.

Visit https://thetwelvethirtyclub. com/careers/ for more information and to apply online.

FOLLOW @TheTwelveThirtyClub on Instagram for more announcements and behind the scenes footage of the Supper Club and Rooftop Bar development as well as future giveaways, such as tickets to soft opening events.