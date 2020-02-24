Justin Bieber has released another country music collaboration.

Bieber worked with Florida Georgia Line to release a new version of his song “Yummy.” Also featured on the remix is two-year-old Olivia Hubbard, daughter of FGL’s Tyler Hubbard.

Hayley Hubbard posted a photo on Instagram with Tyler and daughter Liv saying, “Liv laying her vocals down on the new @justinbieber@floridageorgialine yummy country remix 🎶”

If you listen closely to the remix, you can hear Olivia say “yummy” in the very beginning of the song.

At first, the song sounds like the original version released by Bieber in January but then the lyrics change where FGL sings “I’ve been up in Waffle House but you my Chick-Fil-A/And I’ve been into waffle fries since our first date.”

The duo posted a video on Instagram with “Yummy” playing in the background as they ate Chick fil A.

Bieber recently collaborated with Dan + Shay on 10,000 hours and announced a stop in Nashville on his upcoming tour. Florida Georgia Line will hit with the road with Kenny Chesney on his upcoming Chillaxfication Tour.