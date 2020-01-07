McEwen Northside has announced Just Love Coffee will join the 45-acre mixed-use development.

Just Love Coffee produces high-end, specialty roasted coffee and this will be its eighth location in Middle Tennessee. Each bag of coffee is freshly roasted by hand in small batches locally. In addition to coffee, Just Love Coffee serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

“Just Love Coffee was founded as a venture dedicated to giving away a portion of its profits. I’m excited to be able to provide a much-needed service to the people of this community, and to work on the philanthropy side of Just Love,” said a spokesperson for Just Love Coffee. “Opening a franchise of Just Love in Franklin is an opportunity to give back to both our community and communities across the world. McEwen Northside is the perfect place to begin this journey because of its accessibility and immediate community.”

Located at 4000 Rush St., Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is currently under construction. Set to open in 2020, the 45-acre development will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, and beautifully designed greenspaces. McEwen Northside will also feature 580 luxury residential units. The sophisticated apartment homes will be available for pre-leasing in early 2020 and are expected to open in the spring.

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.